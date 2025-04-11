 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Dallas’ draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 06:19 AM

Dallas is turning the page after a disastrous 2024 season which saw the Cowboys go 7-10 and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Jerry Jones chose to move on from Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Schottenheimer, who has spent the last two seasons as Dallas’ OC, is entering his first season as an NFL head coach.

The Cowboys have heavily invested in their star players, signing both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive extensions last year before giving Osa Odighizuwa $80 million this offseason. Now they must turn their attention to extending Micah Parsons, who is set to become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

Dallas’ first pick this year is 12th overall, the same number pick they used to select Parsons in 2021. The Cowboys do not have a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft after sending that pick to Carolina in a deal for WR Jonathan Mingo last season.

Round 1: No. 12
Round 2: No. 44
Round 3: No. 76
Round 5: No. 149
Round 5: No. 170 (Compensatory)
Round 5: No. 171 (Compensatory)
Round 5: No. 174 (Compensatory)
Round 6: No. 188
Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory)
Round 7: No. 247 (from KC via CAR)