Cowboys NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Dallas’ draft picks for every round

Dallas is turning the page after a disastrous 2024 season which saw the Cowboys go 7-10 and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Jerry Jones chose to move on from Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Schottenheimer, who has spent the last two seasons as Dallas’ OC, is entering his first season as an NFL head coach.

The Cowboys have heavily invested in their star players, signing both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive extensions last year before giving Osa Odighizuwa $80 million this offseason. Now they must turn their attention to extending Micah Parsons, who is set to become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

Dallas’ first pick this year is 12th overall, the same number pick they used to select Parsons in 2021. The Cowboys do not have a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft after sending that pick to Carolina in a deal for WR Jonathan Mingo last season.

Round 1: No. 12

Round 2: No. 44

Round 3: No. 76

Round 5: No. 149

Round 5: No. 170 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 171 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 174 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 188

Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 247 (from KC via CAR)