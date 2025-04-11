 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Eagles NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 06:16 AM

The Eagles enter this season as the defending champions after dominating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February. Philadelphia has now reached the Super Bowl in two of the last three seasons, and led by Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, the Eagles will have their sights set on returning next season.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman has had great success in the draft over recent years. Last year, the Eagles selected DBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks in the draft. Both finished top-four in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year as the Eagles finished the season with the top-ranked total defense in the league. In 2023, Philadelphia selected both Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, while in 2022 they drafted the likes of Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 32
Round 2: No. 64
Round 3: No. 96
Round 4: No. 134
Round 5: No. 161 (from HOU)
Round 5: No. 165 (from WAS)
Round 5: No. 168