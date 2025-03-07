Inside the new Saquon Barkley deal

Less than a year after signing a significant contract with the Eagles, running back Saquon Barkley has earned another. And this one makes Barkley the first $20 million player at his position.

The two-year extension to the remaining two years of Barkley’s original deal with the Eagles creates a new four-year contract. The paperwork hasn’t been signed, but we’ve gotten our eyes on the details.

Here there are, per multiple sources with knowledge of the terms:

1. 2025 option bonus: $15.08 million, fully guaranteed.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

4. 2026 option bonus: $15.45 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 base salary: $1.3 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

7. 2027 option bonus: $14.405 million, $2.5 million of which is fully guaranteed.

8. 2027 base salary: $1.345 million.

9. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

10. 2028 offseason roster bonus: $1 million, due on the third day of the 2028 league year.

11. 2028 option bonus: $16.56 million.

12. 2028 base salary: $1.39 million.

12. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

The contract also includes an annual incentive package. Barkley gets $250,000 for 1,500 yards from scrimmage. It becomes $500,000 at 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

For Pro Bowl or second-team All-Pro, he makes another $250,000. If he’s a first-team All-Pro, the number becomes $500,000.

If he rushes for 1,000 yards and the Eagles win the NFC Championship, he gets $250,000. If he rushes for 1,000 yards and the Eagles win the Super Bowl, it becomes $500,000.

That’s up to $1.5 million per year in incentives. Also, any incentives earned escalate each remaining year’s salary by the same amount. For example, if Barkley earns the full incentive package in 2025, his base salaries in 2026, 2027, and 2028 increase by $1.5 million each year. The formula leads to a maximum increase in the total payout by $15 million.

The new-money average of $20.6 million is the highest for a running back, ever. No other running back had gotten to $20 million per year.

The full guarantee at signing of $36 million is the most ever for a running back. The two-year ($33.5 million) and three-year ($49.5 million) cash flow is the most for any running back in NFL history.

With incentives and escalators, the new-money annual average can max out at $25.85 million.

Barkley had been due to earn $24.5 million over the next two years. He’ll now make $33.5 million, fully-guaranteed.