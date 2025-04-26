 Skip navigation
Eagles select S Andrew Mukuba with last pick of second round

  
Published April 25, 2025 09:28 PM

Once again, the Eagles have added to their defense.

With the No. 64 overall pick to cap the second round, Philadelphia has selected safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas.

Mukuba, 22, was born in Zimbabwe, immigrating to Austin, Texas, with his family when he was a child. He played his first three collegiate seasons at Clemson before transferring to Texas in 2024. He was a third-team All-SEC selection in his final collegiate season, recording 4.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, and five interceptions.

Philadelphia picking Mukuba continues the club’s trend of selecting SEC defensive players. So far, it’s worked well.