Eagles draft former Syracuse and Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord

  
Published April 26, 2025 04:03 PM

The Eagles added a quarterback in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Kyle McCord, who played at Syracuse last season after transferring from Ohio State, went to the Eagles with the 181st overall pick.

McCord led the Buckeyes to an 11-0 start in 2023, but after a loss to Michigan caused the Buckeyes to lose confidence in him, he transferred down to Syracuse. Despite playing with much less talent around him in 2024, McCord had a strong season for Syracuse, throwing for 4,779 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and went 10-3 as a starter.

Jalen Hurts is the unquestioned starter in Philadelphia, but McCord will get a chance to compete with Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a backup job behind Hurts.