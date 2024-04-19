Falcons NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Atlanta’s draft picks for every round

The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith in January after three years in charge, with Atlanta going 7-10 and missing the playoffs in all three of those seasons. Former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was named the new head coach, bringing in some familiar faces with him from Los Angeles, including new OC Zac Robinson and new DC Jimmy Lake.

After using both Desmond Ridder (traded to AZ in March) and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback last season, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. Cousins, who turns 36 years old this summer, is coming off a torn Achilles last season.

This year marks the fourth straight draft in which the Falcons have a top-10 pick and the third straight with the 8th overall pick. Atlanta has used all of those picks on offensive playmakers, taking TE Kyle Pitts (4th overall in 2021), WR Drake London (8th overall in 2022) and RB Bijan Robinson (8th overall in 2023). Former head coach Arthur Smith was criticized for not correctly using those weapons, although that should change with a new staff and quarterback in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 8

Round 2: No. 43

Round 3: No. 74

Round 3: No. 79 (from JAX)

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: No. 187

Round 6: No. 197 (from CLE)

