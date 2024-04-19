Saints NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of New Orleans’ draft picks for every round

New Orleans went 9-8 last year and missed the playoffs for a third-straight season. In 2024, the Saints brought in Klint Kubiak to be the new offensive coordinator as the team enters a second season with Derek Carr at quarterback.

The Saints have nine picks in this year’s draft but just two in the first four rounds. They do not have a third round pick (traded to DEN in deal for Sean Payton) or a fourth-round pick (traded to JAX at last year’s draft). They then have four picks in the fifth round.

New Orleans could look to add an edge rusher after posting just 34 sacks last season (T-4th fewest in NFL), while they also need additions on an offensive line that has struggled with injuries.

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45 (from DEN)

Round 5: No. 150

Round 5: No. 168 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 170 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 175 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 190

Round 6: No. 199 (from PHI)

Round 7: No. 239 (from LAR through DEN)

