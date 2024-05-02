Watch Now
Falcons have created 'disaster' of a QB situation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why drafting Michael Penix Jr. was a "distraction" for the Falcons, given every player will be asked about the QB controversy for the foreseeable future.
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss if the Giants are trying to change the narrative after the draft and evaluate if there’s any truth to the Joe Alt hopes.
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open up the mailbag to field questions on Ezekiel Elliott returning to the Cowboys, contracts for Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff and Bill Belichick's future.
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
From the Cardinals to the Commanders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which organizations got the biggest roster boosts after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Dolphins ‘not for sale’ despite $10 billion offer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Stephen Ross' remarks about the Dolphins not being for sale and dive into a big-picture look at NFL ownership.
Cardinals ‘killed it’ with 2024 NFL Draft picks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the Cardinals rookies and outline why Arizona has the potential to be a big "pain in the butt" for the NFC West.
Williams, Harrison Jr. atop OROY odds
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why supporting casts ultimately play such a big role in Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Telesco: Raiders drafting a QB ‘didn’t line up’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where the Raiders stand at QB and discuss the chances of Tom Brady considering a comeback in Las Vegas.
ARI had ‘more than enough’ info on Harrison Jr.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review Marvin Harrison Jr.'s decision to skip several parts of the pre-draft process and analyze how his talents will translate at the NFL level.
Simms: Bowers is a Kittle-Kelce type of TE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on when other high-profile tight ends were drafted and compare them with Brock Bowers' style of play.
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers debate which player they believe could be the rookie rushing yards leader this year, including Jaylen Wright of the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals' Trey Benson.
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe Caleb Williams has the potential to be this year's C.J. Stroud due to elite wide receiver support on the Chicago Bears offense.
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss why the Bengals' Jermaine Burton and the Steelers' Roman Wilson are most likely to go from late-round draft pick to standout starting wideout like Puka Nacua did.