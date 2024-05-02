 Skip navigation
Demolition of RFK Stadium may proceed

  
Published May 2, 2024 11:20 AM

It will be impossible for the Washington Commanders to truly turn the page on the Dan Snyder era without finding a new stadium to replace the craphole in which they currently play.

They could be moving toward a move back to D.C.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the National Park Service has determined that the demolition of RFK Stadium can proceed.

The conclusion was supported by a finding that removal of the facility won’t create any negative impact on the environment — natural, cultural, or human.

While nothing was said about a new stadium being placed there, it’s noteworthy that, 27 years after the franchise vacated the venue, it’s finally coming down. That clears a path for a new stadium to be built.

In theory.

The Commanders, given their location, have the ability to leverage three different governments — Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. — for the best deal possible. At this point, anything will be better than where they currently play.