Falcons agree to trade Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for Rondale Moore

Desmond Ridder is on his way to Arizona.

A report on Thursday said that the Falcons expected to trade Ridder in the wake of signing Kirk Cousins to be their quarterback was followed quickly by multiple reports that the Falcons are sending him to the Cardinals. Wide receiver Rondale Moore will be going back to Atlanta.

Ridder will slide into the No. 2 spot on the Cardinals depth chart behind Kyler Murray while the Falcons still have Taylor Heinicke on the roster to fill the same role behind Cousins.

Moore was a 2021 second-round pick in Arizona and he’s caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns over his 39 regular season games. He joins Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and KhaDarel Hodge as the experienced receivers on the Falcons roster.