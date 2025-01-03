 Skip navigation
$1.25 million donation from Gayle Benson will support terror attack victims and families

  
Published January 2, 2025 09:39 PM

After a hurricane hit the New Orleans area in July, Saints owner Gayle Benson donated $1.25 million to the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The resources will now provide immediate relief to the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack, and their families.

“In the wake of the tragic events on Bourbon Street this New Year’s, we are fully committed to supporting the victims and their families,” Gayle Benson said, via John DeShazier of the team’s official website. “Through the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s disaster relief fund, we will provide vital assistance to those affected, ensuring they have the resources they need during this challenging time.

“It is our collective responsibility to support our community in times of hardship, and I will continue to stand with New Orleans as we heal together.”

The terror attack killed at least 14 and wounded many others.

Mrs. Benson’s commitment to the disaster relief fund is another tangible example of how the Saints support the community. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game in early January 2023, she donated 67 Automated External Defibrillators to be available as needed at youth sporting events.

Don’t be surprised to see the Saints and the Pelicans, the NBA team she owns, to do even more in the coming days, as the city begins the healing process from Wednesday’s attack.