13 teams have three quarterbacks on initial 53-man roster

The resurrected emergency-quarterback rule has had a minimal impact on the number of teams carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster.

Of the 32 NFL teams, 13 have three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster. Last year, 12 teams carried three quarterbacks on the active roster.

The teams with three quarterbacks are the Dolphins, Steelers, Colts, Texans, Titans, Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Saints, and 49ers.

The emergency-quarterback rule, which allows a third quarterback to dress on game days, requires teams to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. For 19 of the NFL’s teams, that wasn’t enough of an incentive — so far — to have three quarterbacks on the active roster.

The league should have just allowed teams to carry an extra quarterback as both a 54th player and a 47 (or 48th) man in uniform for games. If the goal is to prevent a repeat of the NFC Championship no-quarterback debacle (in which the 49ers suffered two quarterback injuries and that was that), the rules regarding the use of a third quarterback should be flexible and expansive.

Otherwise, what was the point of changing the rule at all?