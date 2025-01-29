 Skip navigation
18-year-old Temple student dies after falling from light pole during Eagles’ celebration

  
Published January 29, 2025 11:23 AM

Philly fans have a habit of climbing light poles during celebrations. While celebrating Sunday’s NFC Championship win by the Eagles, the ritual resulted in a tragic accident.

Via ABC 7, an 18-year-old Temple student fell from a light pole on Sunday night. He died on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with deep sadness that we write to share news of the death of first-year student Tyler Sabapathy,” Temple University said in a statement issued on Tuesday night. “Over the weekend, Tyler sustained critical injuries and ultimately passed away this afternoon. The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic. There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him.”

The ritual of climbing light poles has prompted Philadelphia police to grease them in advance, making the structures harder to climb. That doesn’t stop people from climbing the poles.

If they’re going to climb the poles anyway, the powers-that-be should at least consider whether it makes sense to not grease them at all — especially if there’s any chance that the greasing of the poles might cause someone to lose the grip on the pole and fall.