2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams

The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.

The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.

Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21

Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25

Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22

Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25

Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26

Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25

Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22

Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25

Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25

Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25

Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19

Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26

49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25

Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25