TreVeyon Henderson limited at Patriots practice, Kayshon Boutte and Jared Wilson out

The Patriots had three players in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s win over the Ravens and one of them was back at practice on Wednesday.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson took part in practice on a limited basis. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and left guard Jared Wilson did not practice. All three players will need to clear the protocol in order to play against the Jets this weekend or against the Dolphins in Week 18.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (illness), tight end CJ Dippre (illness), wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), edge rusher Harold Landry (knee), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) were also out of practice.

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas (hamstring), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), tackle Thayer Munford (knee), defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle), and cornerback Charles Woods (foot) joined Henderson as limited participants.