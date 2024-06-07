2024 NFL preseason schedule released, with five national TV games

The NFL has released the 2024 preseason schedule, with five games set for national television.

The preseason starts on Thursday, August 1 in Canton, Ohio, with the Hall of Fame Game between the Texans and Bears at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ABC. Week Two of the preseason has the Saints and 49ers meeting on Sunday, August 18 at 8 p.m. on Fox. And Week Three of the preseason has three national TV games: Colts-Bengals on Prime video at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, and two national TV games on Sunday, August 25: Cardinals at Broncos on CBS at 4:30 and Patriots at Commanders on NBC at 8.

The full preseason schedule is below:

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 1

Houston vs. Chicago (ESPN/ABC), 8:00

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 8

Carolina at New England, 7:00

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

Friday, August 9

Atlanta at Miami, 7:00

Houston at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:30

Saturday, August 10

Washington at N.Y. Jets, noon

Chicago at Buffalo, 1:00

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 4:00

Green Bay at Cleveland, 4:25

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 7:00

San Francsico at Tennessee, 7:00

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:00

Sunday, August 11

Denver at Indianapolis, 1:00

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:30

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 15

Philadelphia at New England, 7:00

Saturday, August 17

Atlanta at Baltimore, noon

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:00

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1:00

Detroit at Kansas City 4:00

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:25

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 7:00

Arizona at Indianapolis, 7:00

Washington at Miami, 7:00

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Seattle at Tennessee, 7:00

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 7:30

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:00



Sunday, August 18

Green Bay at Denver, 8:00

New Orleans at San Francisco (FOX), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 22

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (Prime Video), 8:00

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:20



Friday, August 23

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:00



Saturday, August 24

Carolina at Buffalo, 1:00

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:00

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1:00

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1:00

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:00

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:00

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:00



Sunday, August 25

Tennessee at New Orleans, 2:00

Arizona at Denver (CBS), 4:30

New England at Washington (NBC), 8:00