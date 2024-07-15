30 NFL teams will participate in training camp joint practices
The NFL announced today that a total of 22 joint practices will take place during training camps across the league, with 30 teams participating.
The only teams not doing joint practices are the Chiefs and Raiders.
Most teams that scheduled joint practices are teams that will play each other in the preseason, with the visiting team traveling a couple of days early to play at the home team’s training camp site.
The full list of joint practices during training camp is below:
August 4: Rams-Chargers
August 5: Lions-Giants
August 6: Falcons-Dolphins
August 8: Rams-Cowboys
August 8: Commanders-Jets
August 13: Eagles-Patriots
August 14: Cardinals-Colts
August 14: Rams-Chargers
August 14: Vikings-Browns
August 14: Seahawks-Titans
August 14: Buccaneers-Jaguars
August 15: Bills-Steelers
August 15: Bengals-Bears
August 15: Jets-Panthers
August 15: 49ers-Saints
August 15: Commanders-Dolphins
August 16: Packers-Broncos
August 20: Colts-Bengals
August 21: Dolphins-Buccaneers
August 21: Giants-Jets
August 22: Ravens-Packers
August 22: Rams-Texans