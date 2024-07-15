30 NFL teams will participate in training camp joint practices

The NFL announced today that a total of 22 joint practices will take place during training camps across the league, with 30 teams participating.

The only teams not doing joint practices are the Chiefs and Raiders.

Most teams that scheduled joint practices are teams that will play each other in the preseason, with the visiting team traveling a couple of days early to play at the home team’s training camp site.

The full list of joint practices during training camp is below:

August 4: Rams-Chargers

August 5: Lions-Giants

August 6: Falcons-Dolphins

August 8: Rams-Cowboys

August 8: Commanders-Jets

August 13: Eagles-Patriots

August 14: Cardinals-Colts

August 14: Rams-Chargers

August 14: Vikings-Browns

August 14: Seahawks-Titans

August 14: Buccaneers-Jaguars

August 15: Bills-Steelers

August 15: Bengals-Bears

August 15: Jets-Panthers

August 15: 49ers-Saints

August 15: Commanders-Dolphins

August 16: Packers-Broncos

August 20: Colts-Bengals

August 21: Dolphins-Buccaneers

August 21: Giants-Jets

August 22: Ravens-Packers

August 22: Rams-Texans