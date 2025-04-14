 Skip navigation
Severity of Dak's hamstring injury raises concerns
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

464-pound prospect Desmond Watson knows losing weight is key to his NFL chances

  
Published April 14, 2025 06:21 PM

Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson could become the heaviest player ever drafted into the NFL. He doesn’t want to be.

Watson, who wasn’t invited to the Scouting Combine, weighed 464 pounds at UF’s Pro Day. That’s 84 pounds heavier than the heaviest player — Ravens tackle Daniel Faalele — in the NFL last season. It is 54 pounds heavier than former NFL tackle Aaron Gibson, who is believed to have been the heaviest player in NFL history.

Watson has changed his diet and his training habits to give him the best chance for an NFL career and a healthier life after football.

“It’s been like my same problem — not problem, but my same concern — throughout college,” Watson said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “I’m getting more in-depth, getting a better grasp of the things I need to do to be successful at the next level. It’s been interesting. I’ve learned a lot about myself in this process.”

Watson said he is eating omelets with spinach and tomatoes for breakfast instead of grits and pancakes and is snacking on peanuts and almonds instead of junk food. That has meant skipping a trip into the convenience store after gassing up his car.

“It’s definitely hard,” Watson said. “People have taught me to look at it like another addiction. It’s not drugs, but it’s addicting, whether that’s gaming, drugs, alcohol. I think this is my vice. I’m just trying to get a hold of it. Just like drugs can kill you, this can do the same thing. I’m trying to change my life.”