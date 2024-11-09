49ers activate Christian McCaffrey to 53-man roster

Christian McCaffrey is officially back.

After the running back returned to practice this week, the 49ers announced they’ve activated McCaffrey to the 53-man roster in advance of the team’s matchup with the Buccaneers on Sunday.

This was the expected move after McCaffrey was a full participant in practice on Friday, though San Francisco did list McCaffrey as questionable.

McCaffrey, who has been sidelined all year with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, was the AP offensive player of the year last season. He led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage, 1,459 yards rushing, and 21 total touchdowns. He then put up 420 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns in three postseason games.

McCaffrey told reporters on Friday that he’s feeling good and has a good routine now.

Additionally, the 49ers announced they’ve elevated safety Tashaun Gipson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.