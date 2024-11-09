 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers activate Christian McCaffrey to 53-man roster

  
Published November 9, 2024 04:17 PM

Christian McCaffrey is officially back.

After the running back returned to practice this week, the 49ers announced they’ve activated McCaffrey to the 53-man roster in advance of the team’s matchup with the Buccaneers on Sunday.

This was the expected move after McCaffrey was a full participant in practice on Friday, though San Francisco did list McCaffrey as questionable.

McCaffrey, who has been sidelined all year with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, was the AP offensive player of the year last season. He led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage, 1,459 yards rushing, and 21 total touchdowns. He then put up 420 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns in three postseason games.

McCaffrey told reporters on Friday that he’s feeling good and has a good routine now.

Additionally, the 49ers announced they’ve elevated safety Tashaun Gipson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.