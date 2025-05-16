49ers agree to terms with free agent K Greg Joseph

The 49ers said they would bring in competition for their kicking job, and they have.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that free agent kicker Greg Joseph has agreed to terms with San Francisco on a one-year deal.

The 49ers made Jake Moody a third-round pick in 2023, and he went 21-of-25 on field goals as a rookie. Moody, though, made only 24-of-34 field goals last season, with his 70.6-percent success rate ranking 33rd among all NFL kickers with 10 or more made field goals.

He started last season 13-of-14 but returned from a high-ankle sprain to convert just 11 of 20 attempts.

Joseph, 30, kicked for the Giants, Commanders and Jets last season, making 16-of-20 field goals and all 11 of his extra point attempts.

He also has kicked for the Browns, Titans and Vikings since making his NFL debut in 2018.