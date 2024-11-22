49ers are underdogs at Packers, ending streak of 36 straight games as favorites

For the first time in a long time, the 49ers are not favored to win this week.

The Packers are favored by 3.5 points at most sports books in Sunday’s game in Green Bay. That puts the 49ers in a position they haven’t often been in, as underdogs.

According to ESPN, this breaks a streak of 36 consecutive regular-season games in which the 49ers have been favored, which is the third-longest such streak of the Super Bowl era. The Patriots were favored in 64 straight regular-season games from 2016 to 2020, and the Rams were favored in 50 consecutive regular-season games from 1999 to 2002.

The last time the 49ers were underdogs was on October 23, 2022 when they were one-point underdogs to the Chiefs.