49ers aren’t looking for Brock Purdy to “do something extra” because of his contract

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a new contract, but the team isn’t looking for anything new from him as a result.

That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan during a Thursday press conference. Purdy’s contract confirms that the 49ers see him as the centerpiece of their franchise and Shanahan was asked if that means the team is looking for Purdy to become a more aggressive leader of the team during the 2025 season.

“I want him to be the leader he’s always been,” Shanahan said, via a transcript from the team. “There’s no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because they’re a contract. You know, that’s when you start making stuff up. Brock’s earned his contract and he’s going to earn what he gets going forward.”

Purdy made an improbable rise from being the final pick of the draft to starting a Super Bowl for the 49ers. That makes it easy to understand why the team would like him to stay the course rather than try to do anything different now that he’s playing on a big contract that ensures expectations for Purdy will be high for years to come.