49ers backup LB Curtis Robinson carted off at practice

The 49ers can’t catch a break . . . unless it’s a literally break.

The team saw three players return to the practice field Thursday, but before the session even began, the 49ers lost another player.

Backup linebacker Curtis Robinson was carted off the field during special teams work, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury and the extent of it is unknown, with the 49ers’ practice report to be issued after the session ends.

Robinson, a core special teams player, was a candidate for a bigger role on the defense this week. He played 59 special teams snaps and none on defense in the first three games.

Robinson has one tackle.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf), left tackle Trent Williams (illness) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, with their level of participation to be announced afterward.