49ers bring back Austin Bryant, Kerry Hyder

The 49ers have re-signed a pair of defensive linemen they cut on the way to setting their initial 53-man roster.

The team announced the return of Austin Bryant and Kerry Hyder on Wednesday night. They take the spots that were filled by defensive tackle Robert Beal and wide receiver Danny Gray. Both of those players went on injured reserve.

Bryant signed with the team in March after spending the last four years with the Lions. The 2019 fourth-round pick had 65 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 33 overall appearances.

Hyder played 16 regular season games for the Niners last season. He had 19 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in those appearances and added four tackles in the postseason.