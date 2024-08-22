 Skip navigation
49ers bring back Logan Thomas, waive Taylor Hawkins

  
August 22, 2024

Logan Thomas wasn’t gone from San Francisco for long.

Thomas, the veteran tight end cut by the 49ers two weeks ago, was re-signed by the team today.

A former college quarterback, Thomas had been dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp but is apparently healthy enough to go now. He has played for the Lions, Bills and Cardinals and has 219 catches for 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.

The 49ers also waived/injured safety Tayler Hawkins, who has been with them for more than two years but has only gotten onto the field for a regular-season game once.