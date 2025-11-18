49ers bring back QB Adrian Martinez on practice squad

To little surprise, the 49ers have brought back quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Martinez has signed with San Francisco’s practice squad.

Martinez served as the backup to Mac Jones while Brock Purdy was out with a toe injury. He appeared in one game — the 49ers’ Nov. 2 victory over the Giants — and took a knee to end the contest.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said on Monday that the club would like to get Martinez back if he clears waivers. Now, that’s happened.

Martinez went undrafted in 2023 out of Kansas State after spending most of his college career at Nebraska. He’s previously spent time with the Lions and Jets.