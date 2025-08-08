49ers bring back QB Tanner Mordecai, place WR Equanimeous St. Brown on IR

The 49es re-signed quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers placed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve.

Mordecai originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He was cut out of the preseason but re-signed to the team’s practice squad, where he spent the 2024 season.

The 49ers waived him four days ago.

Mordecai attended the University of Wisconsin (2023) after transferring from SMU (2021-22) and the University of Oklahoma (2018-20).

St. Brown signed with the team three days ago after Andy Isabella’s injury. He originally signed with the team July 22 but was on the roster only a week.

He injured his foot in the joint practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.