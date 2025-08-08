 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers bring back QB Tanner Mordecai, place WR Equanimeous St. Brown on IR

  
Published August 8, 2025 05:08 PM

The 49es re-signed quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers placed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve.

Mordecai originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He was cut out of the preseason but re-signed to the team’s practice squad, where he spent the 2024 season.

The 49ers waived him four days ago.

Mordecai attended the University of Wisconsin (2023) after transferring from SMU (2021-22) and the University of Oklahoma (2018-20).

St. Brown signed with the team three days ago after Andy Isabella’s injury. He originally signed with the team July 22 but was on the roster only a week.

He injured his foot in the joint practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.