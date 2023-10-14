49ers can break franchise record for consecutive regular-season wins on Sunday

For as great as the 49ers of the 1980s were, they never won 16 regular-season games in a row. The 2022-23 49ers are one win away from doing just that.

The 49ers are riding a streak of 15 straight regular-season wins, dating back to 2022. It matches the franchise record of 15 straight regular-season victories from 1989 to 1990.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the mark on Friday.

“I mean, I’ve got so much respect for the history here and those teams, but it’s a record over two seasons,” Shanahan told reporters. “It’s cool, but it’s not really though. It’s over two seasons and it’d be cool to do that all in one season. But I mean, it’s better than not doing it. We’re happy about it. It’d be a cool thing to do, but I don’t think it’s that big of a deal personally.”

It’s not a big deal because they don’t give out trophies for it. They don’t do anything for it, other than talk and write about it, and maybe put up a plaque somewhere. Legacies are built on championships, and the 49ers of the ‘80s won four of them.

The 49ers of 2019 through 2023 have been trying to win one of their own. They’ve gotten close. Given the way they’re currently playing, it might not be close this year. It might be one ass kicking after another, with the 49ers leaving no doubt — and no opening for something like a 10-point lead with seven minutes left in the Super Bowl to be wiped out.

