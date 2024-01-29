49ers-Chiefs line already moves by 1.5 points

The 49ers are still favored to win Super Bowl LVIII. But not nearly by as much as they were.

The line has moved overnight from an opening margin of 49ers minus-2.5 points to San Francisco as only a one-point favorite.

The shift reflects the reality that the Chiefs drew plenty of early action. Which is no surprise. In a quarterback-driven league, Patrick Mahomes has proven he’s one of the all-time greats.

Will it keep moving? Kansas City could eventually end up being the favorite, as they were four years ago.

Still, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has proven over the past two games that he can perform in the clutch. Also, the 49ers arguably have the better team.

Then again, the Ravens had the better team, too. The Chiefs, however, have the experience. And, as we learned on Sunday in both conference championship games, experience matters.