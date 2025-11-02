49ers convert on 4th down to set up Christian McCaffrey TD

The 49ers were set to punt three plays into their opening drive on Sunday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan changed his mind after a timeout.

Quarterback Mac Jones ran for two yards to convert the fourth-and-1 from the 49ers’ own 41-yard line and the team leaned heavily on Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the drive. McCaffrey ran four times and caught two passes, including a five-yarder for his fourth touchdown of the season.

The extra point tied the score 7-7 with 4:16 to play in the first quarter.

Jones also had a 19-yard completion to rookie wideout Jordan Watkins on the drive. McCaffrey has 33 yards from scrimmage overall.