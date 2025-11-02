 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
49ers convert on 4th down to set up Christian McCaffrey TD

  
Published November 2, 2025 01:27 PM

The 49ers were set to punt three plays into their opening drive on Sunday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan changed his mind after a timeout.

Quarterback Mac Jones ran for two yards to convert the fourth-and-1 from the 49ers’ own 41-yard line and the team leaned heavily on Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the drive. McCaffrey ran four times and caught two passes, including a five-yarder for his fourth touchdown of the season.

The extra point tied the score 7-7 with 4:16 to play in the first quarter.

Jones also had a 19-yard completion to rookie wideout Jordan Watkins on the drive. McCaffrey has 33 yards from scrimmage overall.