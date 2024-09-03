 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers create $16.4 million in cap space with restructure of Deebo Samuel’s deal

  
Published September 3, 2024 06:40 PM

The 49ers have been busy in recent days.

They agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with receiver Brandon Aiyuk and reworked left tackle Trent Williams’ deal, giving him $82.66 million over the next three years.

Field Yates of ESPN reports the 49ers also have restructured the contract of receiver Deebo Samuel, creating $16.4 million in cap space.

Samuel was scheduled to make $20.9 million in base salary in 2024 with a $28.633 million cap hit.

Samuel’s contract runs through 2025, with the star receiver having signed a three-year extension in 2022 with $41 million in guarantees. With Aiyuk signed to a long-term deal, though, and the 49ers having spent their first-round pick on receiver Ricky Pearsall, Samuel’s future with the team after this season is uncertain.

Samuel’s name was the subject of trade rumors before the 2024 draft ended, but he is back for this season and with a lower cap number.