49ers cut P Mitch Wishnowsky after signing Thomas Morstead

The 49ers made official the signing of punter Thomas Morstead, announcing the move.

The corresponding move, as expected, was the release of punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

Wishnowsky, 33, became the team’s punter in 2019, but he missed eight games last season with knee and back injuries. His 36.3-yard net was the lowest of his career, almost 5 yards lower than his net average his first five seasons.

The 49ers also announced they signed linebacker Chazz Surratt to a one-year deal, while waiving linebacker DaShaun White in a corresponding move.

Surratt entered the league as a third-round pick of the Vikings. He spent his rookie season with Minnesota and played the past three seasons with the Jets.

He has appeared in 41 games and totaled 19 tackles on defense to go along with 18 special teams tackles. In 2024, Surratt appeared in a career-high 17 games and recorded 18 tackles on defense and 10 special teams tackles with the Jets.

White originally signed with the team’s practice squad on Sept. 3, and he appeared in one game with the 49ers last season.