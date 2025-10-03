49ers DL Kalia Davis to have surgery on broken hand

49ers defensive lineman Kalia Davis left Thursday night’s win over the Rams with a hand injury and he’s set to miss more time as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davis broke his hand and is going to have surgery to repair the injury on Friday. Rapoport adds that there’s a chance Davis could be back in a couple of weeks with a protective club.

The 49ers play the Buccaneers on the road and the Falcons at home in the next two weeks.

Davis has started all five games for the 49ers this season. He has seven tackles and two tackles for loss in those appearances.