49ers DL Sam Okuayinonu signs his exclusive rights tender

49ers defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu signed his one-year exclusive rights tender contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Okuyinonu was one of seven exclusive rights free agents the 49ers tendered in February.

Okuyinonu bounced between the practice squad and the active roster.

He appeared in 16 games with three starts last season, seeing action on 450 defensive snaps and 39 on special teams. Okuyinonu totaled 35 three sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

His only other regular-season action came in 2022 with the Titans. He played six games and made 11 tackles and half a sack.