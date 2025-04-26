49ers draft another big defensive tackle in Indiana’s CJ West

For the second time in the 2025 NFL draft, the 49ers have added a big presence in their interior defensive line.

This time it was Indiana defensive tackle CJ West, who went to the 49ers in the fourth round with the 113th overall pick.

West has many of the same traits the 49ers liked about their second-round pick, Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who went to San Francisco with the 43rd overall pick. Both are big and hard to block, and both were more productive as run defenders than as pass rushers in college.

All five of the 49ers’ picks have been on defense, and they’re making no secret that they think they need an influx of young talent on that side of the ball. The 49ers hope to have West and Collins starting next to each other on the defensive line in the years to come.