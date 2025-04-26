 Skip navigation
49ers draft Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke in seventh round

  
Published April 26, 2025 06:06 PM

Drafting a quarterback in the seventh round worked out well for the 49ers with Brock Purdy, and today they’ve done it again.

The 49ers drafted Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke with the 227th overall pick.

Rourke probably would have been a higher pick if not for the fact that he has twice torn his right ACL. Last year he played the entire season despite suffering his second ACL tear at the start of the season. He got it surgically repaired only when it was detected during pre-draft medical checks.

It’s unclear whether Rourke will be cleared to play this season, and if he does he’d at best be the third quarterback behind Purdy and Mac Jones.

Rourke was a second-team All-Big Ten quarterback and led Indiana to a spot in the College Football Playoff. He could develop into a solid NFL quarterback, and he’ll try to do so this year in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.