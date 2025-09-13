 Skip navigation
49ers elevate QB Adrian Martinez to back up Mac Jones

  
Published September 13, 2025 06:40 PM

The 49ers won’t have Brock Purdy for Sunday’s game against the Saints and they didn’t sign a quarterback to the 53-man roster this week, so they had to dip down to the practice squad for someone to back up Mac Jones.

Adrian Martinez was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Martinez was with the Jets the last two summers and spent time on their practice squad last year, but he has never made any regular season appearances.

The 49ers also elevated tight end Brayden Willis with George Kittle on injured reserve. Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are their other tight ends.

In addition to the elevations, the 49ers signed linebacker Curtis Robinson to the active roster and waived defensive lineman Robert Beal.