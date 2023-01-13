49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Janoris Jenkins from practice squad

The 49ers have made a pair of veterans available for Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Seahawks.

San Francisco announced on Friday that running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Coleman has appeared in five games for San Francisco this season, recording 26 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown, plus three catches for 44 yards with a TD. He has not played since Week 14 and hasn’t taken an offensive snap since Week Six.

Jenkins was on the field in the Week 15 victory against Seattle and in last week’s victory over Arizona. He’s played 31 defensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps in 2022.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas has been ruled out for San Francisco with an ankle injury.