 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers hope to push Brock Purdy’s workload this week

  
Published November 5, 2025 05:15 PM

The 49ers increased Brock Purdy’s workload last week. They hope to do the same this week as the quarterback gets closer to a return.

“I’d like to. We plan on pushing it each week,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Purdy injured a toe in Week 1 and returned for Week 4, when he aggravated the turf toe. He has not played since, but he has had nine consecutive limited practices and was questionable last week before the team ultimately decided to make him inactive.

Shanahan said Monday that Purdy will start when healthy despite Mac Jones going 5-2 as a starter this season.

“This is Brock’s team,” Shanahan said. “When Brock is good to go and can play like Brock, there’s no decision to be made. It’s just nice as we go through this with Brock — the uncertainty of the toe — it’s cool to have someone playing as well as Mac is.”