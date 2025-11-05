49ers hope to push Brock Purdy’s workload this week

The 49ers increased Brock Purdy’s workload last week. They hope to do the same this week as the quarterback gets closer to a return.

“I’d like to. We plan on pushing it each week,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Purdy injured a toe in Week 1 and returned for Week 4, when he aggravated the turf toe. He has not played since, but he has had nine consecutive limited practices and was questionable last week before the team ultimately decided to make him inactive.

Shanahan said Monday that Purdy will start when healthy despite Mac Jones going 5-2 as a starter this season.

“This is Brock’s team,” Shanahan said. “When Brock is good to go and can play like Brock, there’s no decision to be made. It’s just nice as we go through this with Brock — the uncertainty of the toe — it’s cool to have someone playing as well as Mac is.”