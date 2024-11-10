49ers lead Bucs 10-3 at halftime in Christian McCaffrey’s return

Christian McCaffrey is making his 2024 debut today, and the 49ers used him extensively in the first half.

The running back had 10 touches for 44 yards in the first half, and the 49ers lead the Bucs 10-3.

The 49ers outgained the Bucs 200 to 101 in the first half and drove to the Tampa 39, 10 and 31on their non-touchdown drives, not counting a kneel down at the end of the half. They came away with three points out of those three possessions.

49ers kicker Jake Moody kicked a 28-yard field goal but missed a 49-yarder in his return from a high-ankle sprain.

San Francisco punted on their first drive after stalling at the 39.

Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall, playing his third game after being shot Aug. 31 after an attempted robbery, scored his first career touchdown. He went 46 yards with a Brock Purdy pass. Pearsall has two catches for 53 yards, and Purdy is 10-of-16 for 153 yards.

The Bucs scored their only points on a 30-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal after stalling at the San Francisco 12.

Baker Mayfield completed 11 of 15 passes for 65 yards, with Cade Otton catching five for 35.

The Bucs lost left tackle Tristan Wirfs to a knee injury in the first half. He has a right knee injury and his return is questionable.