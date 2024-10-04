49ers list Fred Warner, George Kittle as questionable to play

The 49ers got linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle back on the practice field on Friday and they’re hoping to have them on Sunday as well.

Warner and Kittle have both been listed as questionable to play against the Cardinals. Warner is dealing with an ankle injury while Kittle has injured ribs.

Kittle previously missed a game with a hamstring injury while Warner has been in the lineup every week this season.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder), cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh), and defensive tackle Kalia Davis (knee) are also listed as questionable. Davis was designated to return from injured reserve this week.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique) is considered doubtful.