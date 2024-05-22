 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers officially announce changes to coaching staff

  
Published May 22, 2024 01:42 PM

The 49ers finally got around to officially announcing a series of changes to their coaching staff, including the promotion of Nick Sorenson to defensive coordinator.

Sorenson replaces Steve Wilks, who was let go after one season with the team. Sorenson was the defensive passing game specialist and nickels coach for the 49ers last season and is in his third year with the team.

The 49ers also formally named former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley their assistant head coach/defense. Staley interviewed for the coordinator position along with Sorenson and the two men will be working together closely.

Other previously reported hires include Mick Lombardi as a senior offensive assistant, longtime Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright as a defensive quality control coach, and Cameron Clemmons as their assistant offensive line coach.

The 49ers announced Klay Kubiak will be their offensive passing game specialist. His brother Klint was the passing game coordinator last season and is now the Saints’ offensive coordinator.