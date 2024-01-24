49ers open practice window for DL Kalia Davis

The 49ers designated defensive tackle Kalia Davis to return Wednesday, the team announced.

It opens Davis’ 21-day practice window, and it is unclear whether the team is only using the designation to get him practice time or whether they intend to activate him back to the active roster.

Davis injured an ankle in the Dec. 17 game against the Cardinals, and he went on injured reserve three days later after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

The 49ers drafted Davis in the sixth-round in 2022, and he has a tackle, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit and a sack in three game appearances this season.

He did not play as a rookie after going on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 23, 2022, and was inactive for the first 11 games this season.