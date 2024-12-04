 Skip navigation
49ers open S Talanoa Hufanga’s 21-day practice window Wednesday

  
Published December 4, 2024 04:17 PM

The 49ers have had more than their share of bad injury news this season, but they got some good injury news Wednesday.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who went on injured reserve Oct. 10, is back at practice. He is having a limited practice in his return, wearing a cast on his hand.

The 49ers will have up to 21 days to decide whether to activate Hufanga back to the active roster.

He tore ligaments in his wrist during a loss to the Cardinals.

Hufanga has eight tackles this season.