49ers place Ricky Pearsall on non-football injury list

49ers rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday and one of the most notable ones landed on the non-football injury list.

The NFL’s daily transaction reports shows that first-round pick Ricky Pearsall has landed on the list. The wideout will be eligible to be activated at any point during camp and will not be permitted to practice until that move is made, but he still counts against the 90-man roster.

Players land on the non-football injury list for issues that occurred away from the team. If a player is dealing with an injury suffered in practice, they go on the physically unable to perform list.

Pearsall had 98 catches for 1,626 yards and nine touchowns at Florida over the last two seasons.