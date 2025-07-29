49ers place Tarron Jackson on injured reserve

The 49ers have placed defensive end Tarron Jackson on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jackson, 27, had to be taken off the field on a stretcher over the weekend after sustaining a neck injury. He was taken to Stanford Hospital, where he was conscious and had feeling in his extremities.

Jackson had joined San Francisco in January. An Eagles sixth-round pick in 2021, Jackson has appeared in 24 career games. He’s recorded 18 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss.

The 49ers replaced Jackson on the roster with the previously reported move of signing defensive end Jaylon Allen.