49ers’ Tarron Jackson conscious, can feel extremities after being stretchered off field

49ers defensive lineman Tarron Jackson was stretchered off the field and taken to Stanford Hospital at today’s practice, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Jackson is conscious and has feeling in his extremities.

“There with Tarron Jackson there at the end, always scary when someone gets taken off on a stretcher,” Shanahan said. “But just letting you guys know, he is conscious, inside communicating with us, can feel all his extremities, and they’re taking him down to Stanford now just for further testing. So hopefully, we cleared the real scary stuff, and hopefully we’ll get some good news on his neck.”

Shanahan said he didn’t know how Jackson suffered the injury but that the team was concerned to see him go down and relieved to see him get off the field.

“It’s always hard like that and especially when guys watch that,” Shanahan said. “We were close to him, so we could hear him talking, we could see everything moving, so I just told the guys that, which I think eases them up a little bit for the biggest fears and asked them if they’re okay to continue to go. They all yelled ‘yes,’ and then we finished our last period and a half.”

Jackson signed with the 49ers’ practice squad in January and has been with the team throughout the offseason. He has previously spent time with the Eagles and Panthers.