49ers plan to use Anders Carlson, their third kicker of the season, vs. Chiefs on Sunday

  
Published October 18, 2024 11:57 AM

The 49ers will be on their third kicker of the season on Sunday.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said today on KNBR that he expects newcomer Anders Carlson to be called up from the practice squad to the active roster and play Sunday against the Chiefs.

“Anders is a guy who had a tremendous workout, who we think highly of, and could be a high likelihood that he gets an opportunity. He’s on our practice squad but we can flex him up and he can be kicking on Sunday. We’ll see here today but likely the way that’s going to go,” Lynch said.

The 49ers added Carlson to their practice squad this week because both of their other kickers, Jake Moody and Matthew Wright, are hurt. Moody hurt his ankle trying to make a tackle on a kickoff, and then Wright hurt his shoulder filling in for Moody and trying to make a tackle of his own. The 49ers will surely tell Carlson to try to boot the ball deep out of the end zone.

Carlson was a sixth-round draft pick of the Packers last year who went 27-for-33 on field goals and 34-for-39 on extra points as a rookie. He lost the preseason competition to make the Packers’ roster this year.