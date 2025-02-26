49ers quietly move on from Brian Griese

When the 49ers announced their full coaching staff for 2025, one name was conspicuously absent.

Brian Griese is out after three years as the team’s quarterbacks coach, working for coach Kyle Shanahan. Mick Lombardi will replace Griese as the primary tutor for quarterback Brock Purdy, who has spent his entire career with Griese as his position coach.

Griese joined the 49ers after a stint in the broadcast booth with Monday Night Football. Before that, Griese called college football games for ESPN.

It remains to be seen whether Griese, who spent 11 years in the NFL as a player, takes another coaching job, or whether he returns to broadcasting.