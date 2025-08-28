49ers re-sign Russell Gage, add Marquez Valdes-Scantling to practice squad

The 49ers have brought back a veteran receiver and officially added another to their practice squad.

San Francisco announced the team has re-signed Russell Gage after releasing him earlier this week. Additionally, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is one of three players the 49ers signed to their practice squad.

Gage had joined San Francisco late last season on its practice squad and re-upped with the team on a futures deal. Gage hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2022 with Tampa Bay.

Valdes-Scantling was previously reported to have a deal with the 49ers, joining his former Chiefs teammate Skyy Moore in the Bay Area. But at least for now, San Francisco will have to elevate Valdes-Scantling for him to play.

The 49ers released safety Richie Grant to make room on the 53-man roster for Gage.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Sincere McCormick were also signed to the practice squad.