 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers re-sign Russell Gage, add Marquez Valdes-Scantling to practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2025 03:17 PM

The 49ers have brought back a veteran receiver and officially added another to their practice squad.

San Francisco announced the team has re-signed Russell Gage after releasing him earlier this week. Additionally, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is one of three players the 49ers signed to their practice squad.

Gage had joined San Francisco late last season on its practice squad and re-upped with the team on a futures deal. Gage hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2022 with Tampa Bay.

Valdes-Scantling was previously reported to have a deal with the 49ers, joining his former Chiefs teammate Skyy Moore in the Bay Area. But at least for now, San Francisco will have to elevate Valdes-Scantling for him to play.

The 49ers released safety Richie Grant to make room on the 53-man roster for Gage.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Sincere McCormick were also signed to the practice squad.